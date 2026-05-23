/Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer out: It's peak David Dhawan madness

David Dhawan and his comedy films have a dedicated fan base of their own. The director, who ruled the box office in the late '90s and early 2000s, is set to return with another romantic roller-coaster, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring his son Varun Dhawan.

On Saturday, May 23, the makers dropped the first trailer of the film, and it promises to be chaotic, full of fun, confusion, romance, and all the classic David Dhawan madness. Alongside Varun, the film stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in leading roles.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer out

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Promising a perfect mix of confusion and comedy, the film marks David Dhawan’s return to his signature masala-entertainer roots. Known for his cult comedies like Coolie No. 1, Judwaa, and Biwi No.1, Dhawan is back with his trademark mix of love triangles and over-the-top comedy.

The trailer opens with Varun Dhawan’s character and his wife Vaani (Mrunal Thakur) in a courtroom, where they are seeking a separation because Varun’s character make loves too much. The reason? He desperately wants a baby. The story then cuts to a foreign location where he meets Preet (Pooja Hegde), and the two share a brief fling. The twist comes when Vaani re-enters his life, and this time, she’s pregnant. At the same time, Preet also gets pregnant. This sets off a chaotic ride as he tries to hide the truth from the world and keep his two women from finding out about each other.

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Who plays what?

The trailer also has a nostalgia feel with iconic ‘90s tracks like Chunari Chunari and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai from Biwi No.1.The film is packed with stars. Jimmy Shergill plays Pooja Hegde’s brother, Maniesh Paul plays Varun Dhawan’s friend, Mouni Roy as Dhawan’s fake mother, and Chunky Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar round out the ensemble.