/'Hello Greenland': Trump shares dramatic AI image reviving Arctic ambitions

US President Donald Trump once again went on a Truth Social posting spree on Friday, May 22. The viral post once again rekindles Trump's previous assertions around Greenland, and the much-touted Golden Dome missile defence system. Trump's late-night posts featured surreal, dramatic, cinematic AI-generated images reemphasising his strategic and military ambitions.

Trump's first AI post featured a Golden Dome over the White House. It was a glowing, futuristic, fortified dome structure surrounding the White House, with a space satellite that could shoot missiles at enemies. The next post was even more dramatic as a larger-than-life figure of Trump appeared on the Nukk skyline, peering over an Arctic coastal community with the caption, “Hello Greenland”.

Shortly after taking office in his second term, Trump announced the flagship national missile defence initiative to construct a highly advanced, layered defence shield spanning land, sea, and space to protect the entire United States homeland from foreign aerial attacks. The project was estimated to cost around $175 billion before, now estimated to cost around $1.2 trillion over 20 years.

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“Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they're launched from space,” said Trump from the Oval Office last May. He previously posted a similar AI-generated image to visualise his promise of a "total shield" protecting the American homeland from coast to coast, but this time it narrowed to a fortified dome encasing only the White House.

Trump, on several occasions, has made his intention clear to grab Greenland from Denmark, which irked the traditional NATO allies who lodged a formal protest against Trump. He claims the Arctic territory is a critical geostrategic bottleneck vulnerable to Russian and Chinese maritime expansion.

“We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security — and Denmark is not going to be able to do it,” said Trump. Trump's recent move to open a new and bigger US consulate in Greenland faced resistance from the coastal community.