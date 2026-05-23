/UKMTO reports suspicious vessel approach near Socotra amid regional tensions

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported that its vessel was approached as close as 100 metres by a small craft carrying five people in the northwestern Indian Ocean, close to the Bab-el-Mandeb. The small craft altered its course after the vessel's armed security team were deployed. The incident happened 200 nautical miles west of Scorota

“The Master of a product tanker has reported that the vessel was approached by a small craft with 5 persons onboard, closest point of approach 100m. The vessel’s Armed Security Team were deployed, and the small craft altered course away from the reporting vessel,” the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre said in the advisory.

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This was the second such approach, earlier on Friday, May 22, when a commercial tanker sailing 98 nautical miles north of Socotra was approached by a small craft carrying five people. The vessels' armed security team reportedly fired a warning shot, urging them to turn away.

No damages were reported, and no further details were made available. Vessels were advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO whilst authorities investigate.

The development comes as the US-Iran war has led to a volatile situation for maritime navigation. UK Maritime authorities have launched an investigation into both incidents. The water surrounding Yemen, including shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea, has witnessed a series of maritime security incidents. Earlier this month, the Yemeni Coast Guard announced that an oil tanker had been boarded by armed individuals and taken away towards the Somali coast.