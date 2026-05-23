/‘Call me dictator, not dumb’: Donald Trump defends cognitive fitness at New York rally

US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 22) defended his mental fitness during a rally in New York City, saying he did not mind critics calling him a “tyrant” or “dictator” but strongly objected to being labelled “dumb”, as the United States weighs possible fresh strikes on Iran.

Addressing supporters at an event focused on affordability issues, Trump moved away from his prepared remarks to respond to criticism about his intelligence and cognitive health. “They hit me with a bad one: He’s a dumb person,” Trump said during the rally. The 79-year-old president then joked about the spelling of the word and remarked that he would rather be seen as a “brilliant tyrant dictator” than unintelligent.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump said the criticism prompted him to ask his doctor whether there was a test available to evaluate cognitive abilities. According to the president, his doctor recommended a cognitive assessment that began with basic object-identification questions before progressing to more difficult mathematical exercises.

Recounting the experience to supporters, Trump said the test included identifying animals and solving arithmetic problems involving multiplication, division and subtraction. He claimed he answered all the questions correctly and used the anecdote to argue that he remained mentally sharp.

The comments once again brought attention to Trump’s repeated public references to cognitive testing, particularly the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA, a screening tool commonly used to detect possible cognitive impairment or dementia. Trump has frequently stated in public appearances that he passed such examinations.