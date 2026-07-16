Did Deepika Padukone speak up for environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk? We don’t have confirmation, but netizens are claiming so with a viral picture. Wangchuk, an educator and environmentalist, is on day 18 of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. He is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

The entire social media is discussing Wangchuk and voicing support for him as his health deteriorates during the hunger strike. Amid this, a screenshot, said to be from an Instagram story shared by Padukone on her official social media handle, has gone viral.

Has Deepika Padukone reacted to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? What the viral says.

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As people voice support for Wangchuk, a screenshot that appears to be shared by Deepika is circulating online. In it, she is shown supporting Wangchuk’s hunger strike and calling out the leadership. The screenshot that has been widely circulated shows Padukone resharing a post that reads:



‘’He is fasting. We are scrolling. That's the state of our democracy. Dissent is not anti-national. Apathy is.'' Sharing the picture, as claimed, the actress wrote,''Why is no once speaking about this? We are living trough the darkest hour of democracy.''

With claims that Padukone shared the picture, netizens have been reacting to the post. Several are expressing shock, while others are doubting it.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote on X,''This Deepika Padukone screenshot is 100% fabricated. She never posted it. "COCKROACH JANTA PARTY" spreading fake news again to stir drama. Why the desperation? Share if you hate misinformation!''

Another user wrote,''OMG!!!! As per reddit, Deepika Padukone posted a story supporting Sonam Wangchuk, where she criticized the BJP, but later deleted it. What could be the reason? Did Ranveer Singh make her delete the story.''

Fact check on viral post

But did Padukone actually share this post or not? So we checked her Instagram. There are no claims or proof of the viral post. And as per what has been shared, this is a fabricated photo that has been doing the rounds. She has not shared any reaction to Wangchuk at the time this article was written.