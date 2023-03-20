'Revenge porn hell nearly killed me,' says Stephen Bear's ex-girlfriend & Love Island star Georgia Harrison

Former Love Island star Georgia Harrison recently revealed that she developed cysts and went into septic shock after becoming a victim of revenge porn by her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Bear, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016. Bear was jailed for 21 months and handed a restraining order earlier this month for sharing their sex video on his OnlyFans website.

In a candid conversation with The Sun, Harrison said that she was "thriving" prior to the revenge porn horror and that she will be suing Bear over lost earnings.

The 28-year-old model also revealed that the stress and shame that came with the incident nearly killed her. She developed a cyst in her ovary when she was in Dubai, which she claims often happens to women when they are under stress.

"I wanted to honestly keep leaving it without going to get some help," Harrison said. "My mum said to me... 'I know something isn't right... get up and go to the hospital now'."

She added, "As I was in the car, I just started shaking and shivering and what I didn't realise was I was going into shock and when I got to the hospital, they said that my kidneys, my pelvis and multiple of my organs were infected. I was actually going into septic shock and had I stayed at home one more evening I would have died."

The interview comes ahead of her TV documentary titled Revenge Porn: Georgia Vs Bear, where she is seen breaking into tears after learning the court case has been delayed.

The illicit filming took place at Bear's Essex home in 2020. It was from a CCTV footage taken in his garden.

When Harrison checked Bear's OnlyFans account, she allegedly found a screenshot from the CCTV footage with a caption that read, "Sign up now for 50 per cent off to see me f***ing this b**** in my garden."

