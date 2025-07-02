South Korean actress Lee Seo-yi has sadly passed away at the age of 43. Best known for her role in the SBS drama Cheongdam-dong Scandal, news of her death was revealed on July 1 by her manager through a post on her Instagram account. According to the statement, Lee Seo-yi, born Song Soo-yeon, passed away on June 20. The exact cause of her death has not been disclosed, leaving fans and colleagues devastated. Born on April 18, 1982, Lee Seo-yi made her acting debut in 2013 with the MBC historical drama Hur Jun, The Original Story. Until May of this year, she had been appearing in tvN’s drama The Divorce Insurance, showing no signs of slowing down before her sudden passing.

Heartfelt tributes

In the Instagram post, her manager wrote, “A radiant, beautiful, kind-hearted sister became a star in the sky on June 20. I share this news with deep sorrow.” The message continued, “I know many of you will be shocked and heartbroken by this sudden news. Please pray for her so she may rest in a peaceful and beautiful place. I am posting this on behalf of her mother and father.”

Remembered beyond acting

Beyond her acting career, Lee was academically accomplished, majoring in Czech and Slovak studies at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and later pursuing graduate studies at Pusan National University. The announcement came as a shock to fans, especially since she had remained active on social media until recently. Fellow actors and industry colleagues have shared emotional messages remembering her as a talented, kind-hearted person.