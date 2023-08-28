One of Elvis Presley's guns is hitting the auction block

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Elvis Presley, the "King of Rock and Roll," loved guns. He enjoyed purchasing them, shooting them, giving them as gifts, and flaunting them. Although he mostly employed them for self-defense, some of his weapons also complemented his lavish way of living. There are currently being auctioned off "numerous military firearms and spy guns with rich histories" by the US-based Rock Island Auction Company, and one of the renowned weapons has ties to the illustrious musician.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos