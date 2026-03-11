/'Revolution was losing': Stephen Colbert takes a dig at Paramount during Writers Guild Awards acceptance speech

Stephen Colbert was honoured with the Walter Bernstein Award at the 78th Writers Guild Awards in New York, but in spite of the recognition, the Late-night host is currently making headlines for his acceptance speech.

Colbert receives Walter Bernstein Award

The Walter Bernstein Award is a recognition given to individuals who showcase creativity and courage in confronting social injustice. The award is named after Walter Bernstein, a screenwriter who was blacklisted during Hollywood’s anti-communist purge in the 1950s.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During his speech, which drew applause from the audience, Colbert spoke about the looming end of his show. "The blacklist wasn't a law or a regulation or an executive order. It was a voluntary industry-wide agreement to deny work to left-leaning artists out of fear that certain members of the government might publicly attack the parent corporation of these artists or the union that they belong to," he said. "It was that threat, only the threat, of trouble that ended so many careers. And now while to be associated with Mr. Bernstein in any way is a great honour, I want to be clear that I do not deserve the implied parallel here."

The comedian then took a satirical jab at his own network. "This is not the 1950s. This is not the Red Scare. And, as far as I can tell, no one in late-night is fomenting a revolution," he added. “As we know, the revolution will not be televised. It was going to be televised, but then Paramount bought it. Evidently, the revolution was losing, like, $40 million a year - it had to go. I hear the revolution is thinking about starting a Substack.”

What is the matter?

Colbert's dig is said to be refereeing the decision to cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert made by CBS, owned by Paramount. As per reports, the network has claimed that the move was purely financial due to declining advertising revenue, and the final episode of the show is set to air on May 21 after a decade on the air.

While the network may have claimed the decision was financial, many believe that the cancellation may have been influenced by political pressures.

About the 78th Writers Guild Awards