/The Revenant: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar-winning survival drama to re-release in theatres for 10th anniversary

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Revenant starring Leonardo DiCaprio, 20th Century Studios has announced that the Oscar-winning film will be re-released worldwide on March 13, 2026.

The Revenant re-release

On Monday, the studio took to Instagram to confirm that the critically acclaimed survival drama will return to the big screen. "The Revenant returns to theaters this Friday, March 13," the post read. This update comes after several reports suggested that the film would be re-released internationally in several markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico.

About The Revenant

The Revenant is directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, and it was initially released in 2015. Said to be one of the most-talked-about films of the year, the historical drama gave DiCaprio his first Oscar for Best Actor at the Academy Awards. Additionally, the film also earned Oscars for Iñárritu in the Best Director category and for cinematography.

The story revolves around real-life frontiersman Hugh Glass, played by DiCaprio, a fur trapper who goes on a journey of survival and revenge as he is left to die in the harsh American wilderness. Said to be inspired by true events, Glass faces unforgiving conditions such as spine-chilling winter, confrontations with Native Americans, and a bear attack.

As it was filmed in freezing locations, the role demanded intense physical endurance from the actor. "It was the most difficult film, I think, that any of us has ever done. It was almost like a silent-movie performance," DiCaprio said in an earlier interview, as quoted by Variety.

A box-office hit