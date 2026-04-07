/Lady Gaga cancels concert just hours before show, fans left disappointed

In what has been sad news for all fans of Lady Gaga, her Montreal concert is no longer happening. Hours before taking the stage, the superstar announced that she would be canceling her performance due to a respiratory infection.

The Grammy-winning singer made the announcement just three hours before she was set to perform several of her hit songs.

Lady Gaga cancels concert in Montreal

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The Grammy-winning singer cancelled her third and final performance at the Bell Centre in Montreal,

Quebec, on April 6, due to a worsening respiratory infection.

Taking to her Instagram, the singer announced she's heartbroken to cancel the show due to a respiratory infection, which she has been battling for the past few days.

"I’m so sorry to share that I’m unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show," the "Abracadabra" singer began her statement. "I've been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it’s gotten worse."