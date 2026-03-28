/Lady Gaga birthday special: All about her movies, cameo appearance in Wednesday and future projects

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, widely recognised as Lady Gaga, is a global star who garnered immense popularity through her vocal versatility and electronic pop hits.

She has won 16 Grammys, an Oscar, a BAFTA Award, two Golden Globe Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, and numerous record-breaking albums, including “Born This Way” and “Chromatica”. Besides her successful singing career, the artist is expanding her branches into acting and has given prolific performances, such as in A Star Is Born, opposite Bradley Cooper.