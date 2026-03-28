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Lady Gaga birthday special: All about her movies, cameo appearance in Wednesday and future projects

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 28, 2026, 09:47 IST | Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 09:47 IST

Lady Gaga turned 40 on March 28. The iconic singer and emerging actor has gained a vast fan base through her magical voice and charismatic persona. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at her films, her cameo in Wednesday opposite Jenna Ortega, and her upcoming projects.

Lady Gaga
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Lady Gaga

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, widely recognised as Lady Gaga, is a global star who garnered immense popularity through her vocal versatility and electronic pop hits.

She has won 16 Grammys, an Oscar, a BAFTA Award, two Golden Globe Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, and numerous record-breaking albums, including “Born This Way” and “Chromatica”. Besides her successful singing career, the artist is expanding her branches into acting and has given prolific performances, such as in A Star Is Born, opposite Bradley Cooper.

Wednesday
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(Photograph: X)

Wednesday

Where to watch: Netflix

Lady Gaga made the world of Wednesday even more spooky with her cameo appearance in a highly acclaimed season 2 of the horror show. Alongside Jenna Ortega, Gaga appears as Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore Academy professor.

House of Gucci
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(Photograph: X)

House of Gucci

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In an American biographical crime drama directed by Ridley Scott, Gaga plays the role of Patrizia Reggiani, who marries Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). However, a drastic turn comes when their lavish lifestyle becomes toxic, leading to divorce and loss of the company.

Joker: Folie à Deux
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(Photograph: X)

Joker: Folie à Deux

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Todd Phillips's musical crime thriller features Gaga as Lee Quinzel. It follows Arthur Fleck, played by Joaquin Phoenix, who meets Lee, an inmate who lied about her past to get close to him and forces him not to take meds, as she adores his Joker persona.

A Star is Born
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(Photograph: X)

A Star is Born

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The singer plays Ally Campana in the romantic narrative, which focuses on two characters, Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) and Ally, who fall in love with each other. Jackson coaxes her to follow her dreams while he battles with alcoholism and his personal demons.

Lady Gaga joins The Devil Wears Prada 2
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Lady Gaga joins The Devil Wears Prada 2

Reportedly, the artist is in talks of joining the cast team of Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in the comedy thriller, which is set to release in cinemas on May 1, 2026.

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