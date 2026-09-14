/Emmys 2026: Dolly Parton to be honoured by Reba McEntire in special tribute

Dolly Parton’s death has left the music and entertainment world mourning the loss of one of its most beloved icons. The country music legend’s passing at 80 sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans, fellow artists and long-time friends, all remembering her remarkable legacy and the impact she had across generations. Now, the Emmys 2026 is set to honour Parton in a special way, with Reba McEntire preparing a tribute to her late friend.

Dolly Parton to be honoured at Emmys 2026

The upcoming performance carries particular significance because McEntire and Parton were long-time friends and fellow country music stars. Their careers have frequently crossed over the years, including collaborations and appearances celebrating women in country music.

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Also Read: Nashville airport could soon be named after Dolly Parton following unanimous vote

Reba McEntire will reportedly pay tribute to Dolly Parton at this year's Emmy Awards on Monday night. As per the deadline report, the country music star will honour the late icon amid the ceremony which will be held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Other details about the tribute have not been disclosed yet.

For the unversed, Reba McEntire is an American country music singer and actress. She is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and has won multiple Grammy Awards. Reba has starred in her own hit self-titled television sitcom, Reba, which ran for six seasons and has appeared as a coach on The Voice. She also performed on Broadway in Annie Get Your Gun and acted in various television films.

Dolly Parton's death

Legendary country music icon and philanthropist Dolly Parton passed away at the age of 80 on August 25, 2026, following a brief battle with cancer. Her death was officially announced by her nephew Bryan Seaver in a video message shared on social media. The representative of her estate confirmed that she passed away peacefully at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Centre in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by her loved ones.

Dolly Parton's rise to global stardom

Dolly Parton rose from an improvised childhood in Tennessee to global stardom through her exceptional songwriting, breakthrough television exposure and savvy pop-crossover strategy. She began singing on local radio and TV as a child before moving to Nashville in 1964. Dolly joined the popular television programme in 1967, bringing her national exposure and her first chart success with songs like Dumb Blonde. She left Wagoner's show in 1974 to launch a solo career, securing a string of number-one country hits like I Will Always Love You.