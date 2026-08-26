/Did you know? Dolly Parton's I Will Always Love You was translated into Hindi

Dolly Parton, the legendary American singer who made millions of people groove to her music for decades, is no more. One of America's biggest country music icons, she breathed her last on August 25 at the age of 80 after a brief battle with illness.

Fondly referred to as the Queen of Country, she was one of the most-honoured female country performers in history. Her songs didn't just make the Western world groove; they resonated across continents, including India, where her music found a special connection. How? Scroll to read below.

Dolly Parton and her connection to India: Did you know which of her songs have been translated into Hindi?

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Parton's I Will Always Love You is one of the all-time biggest hits. But did you know that this song was translated to Hindi?

Dolly wrote and released the ballad in 1974 as a goodbye to her mentor. Nearly two decades later, it became a global phenomenon when Whitney Houston recorded it for the 1992 film The Bodyguard.

Two years later, in 1994, British-Indian singer Amar Dhanjal, known simply as Amar, recorded a Hindi version titled "Tu Hai Mera Sanam." It was an official Hindi adaptation of the song.

The song did well in the 90s Indi-pop scene.

Jolene and its Indian connection.

Not only this, but Dolly's another song, Jolene, also has an Indian connection, and this time, in Hindi film music.

Amitabh Bachchan's The Kaala Patthar connection (1979) has a connection. The opening tune, the prelude, of the Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar song "Ek Raasta Hai Zindagi" borrows its melody from the iconic refrain of Dolly Parton's "Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene."

According to music database MySwar, the song's intro was lifted from Parton's classic. The trivia section for the track notes that the chorus in the prelude was sampled from American singer Dolly Parton's 1973 hit "Jolene."

Not only this, but the tune of Jolene was reused in another Hindi film song — "Aaja Aaja Aa Bhi Ja" from Pyaar Ka

Saaya (1991). The Hindi song was composed by Nadeem-Shravan and sung by Kumar Sanu and Alisha Chinai.

The singer-songwriter had never visited India. In an interview with Rolling Stone India, she shared how she always wanted to visit.