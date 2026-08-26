/From one-bedroom cabin to $450 million net worth: Inside Dolly Parton's rags-to-riches journey

Dolly Parton enjoyed a hugely successful career and died with a net worth of millions and a legacy that will live on for decades to come. Months after cancelling her Las Vegas residency, the legendary singer breathed her last at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer.

Parton left behind a fabulous life. But did you know about the modest beginnings of the singer, who grew up in a one-bedroom cabin in Tennessee?

Dolly Parton's childhood, was spent living with 11 siblings and more

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Parton's larger-than-life career gave her more than she could have ever imagined, but all of it was achieved through hard work. Born to Robert Lee Parton (who went by Lee) and Avie Lee Parton, she spent her childhood in a small home in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.

Lee was a sharecropper and did construction jobs to make ends meet, and her mother was a homemaker. And she grew up with not one or two, but 12 children. She grew up with her siblings in a one-bedroom cabin. While the family was very poor, as Dolly herself said, she never felt a lack of worth.

“We always made jokes and said we didn’t even know we were poor till some smart aleck up and told us,” she said on Today in 2015.



Despite their financial struggles, her family always supported Dolly's passion for music. And did you know that at the age of 7, Dolly taught herself to play a homemade guitar?

“I grew up in a very musical family, all my mother’s people were very musical, so I was always around people playing instruments and singing, and my mom singing the old songs,” Dolly told PEOPLE in September 2020. “So that was just part of my being and I just knew I loved it. I just continued doing that, it was just a natural thing.”

Her childhood home is not open to the public. But she has recreated a replica of her old house at her Dollywood park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, which has things and treasures of Parton's family.

The sign outside the house reads, “These mountains and my childhood home have a special place in my heart. They inspire my music and my life. I hope being here does the same for you! Dolly.”

“We didn’t have any money, but we were rich in things that money don’t buy. You know, like love and kindness and understanding.”

How rich was Dolly?