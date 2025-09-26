/American actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd reveals she once spent 8 days in jail; Here's why

American actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd is best known for her talk show, Sherri. She had also co-hosted a show named The View, which has received multiple Daytime Emmy Award nominations, and has revealed one harrowing detail of her life. The host spoke about the doomsday belief, the internet hysteria, leading her to spend eight days in jail.

Why was Sherri Shepherd sent to eight days in jail?

According to reports, during the talk show, the host shared about the widespread rumour that many people believe in the Rapture- a Biblical event in which Christians are ascended into heaven while the rest of civilization is left on Earth, which was set to occur on September 23.

During the episode, she said, "I have been through this. I used to be in a religion that told me that the rapture was coming. They told us to get our house in order. And I said, ‘Why? I'm not going to need a house where I am going. I don't need those worldly possessions".

It convinced her so much, she revealed, "I didn't pay my bills,” she recalled. “I didn't pay my taxes. I did not pay my traffic tickets because why would I pay anything when the world's about to end? My registration had expired for two years. I had seriously $10,000 worth of unpaid moving violations".

She further said, "Why would I show up to court when the world is about to end and I'm about to get taken up to heaven?" Sherri posited. “Jesus don't care about no parking tickets! I went to jail.. I.. I was on my way to perform at the Comedy Store in Hollywood and I didn't know, so they picked me up".

All about Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd, born in Chicago, Illinois, made her first television acting job in the sitcom titled Cleghorne! Shepherd later became recognized for her role as Sheila Yarborough on Jamie Foxx's own sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, from 1999 to 2001, and for recurring roles on the sitcoms Suddenly Susan and Everybody Loves Raymond in the late 1990s, while starring in the show Less Than Perfect in the lead role of Ramona Platt from 2002 to 2006.

She has been part of several other TV shows, including Friends, Suddenly Susan, Everybody Loves Raymond, Emeril, My Adventures in Television, Pyramid, Less than Perfect, Hollywood Squares, Kim Possible, Wheel of Fortune, and Joan of Arcadia, among others.