/Journalist reacts after her interview with Ayo Edebiri, Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield goes viral

The Italian journalist whose interview with Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri went viral has reacted to all the backlash that she has been receiving for excluding Ayo from a question on Black Lives Matter and #MeToo Movement. The interview, filmed for ArtsLife TV on September 5, showed journalist Federica Polidoro asking Roberts and Garfield a question about the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements, excluding Ayo, who was sitting next to them. The Bears actress looked visibly shocked at being excluded, and her reaction, along with the video, went viral. Many called out the journalist for ignoring Ayo from the question.

About the viral interview

Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri spoke to the press about their upcoming film, After the Hunt. Polidoro asked Roberts and Garfield, “This is a question for Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts. Now that the #MeToo era and the Black Lives Matter movement are done, what do we have to expect in Hollywood?”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The question left all three actors surprised, especially because Polidoro had specifically left out Ayo from the question.

Roberts quickly responded, “It’s not done.” Garfield agreed, and Edebiri stepped in, saying, "Yeah, I know that that's not for me, and I don't know if it's purposeful, it's not for me, but I just am curious. I don't think it's done. I don't think it's done at all".

Edebiri’s thoughtful response went viral online, with fans praising her for addressing the issue clearly. But most questioned the journalist for excluding her from the question in the first place, especially since Ayo is both Balck and younger than her co-stars.

Polidoro’s response

On September 8, after receiving severe criticism for asking the question, Polidoro posted a statement on Instagram saying she has been targeted with personal insults, accusations of racism, and cyberbullying.

She explained that her question was meant only for Roberts and Garfield, but she published the full answers from all three actors in her interview.

“I find it striking that, instead of focusing on the thoughtful responses of Ayo Edebiri, Julia Roberts, and Andrew Garfield, the discussion is only about how I phrased the question,” she wrote.

Polidoro also pointed out that she had worked with international publications for over 20 years and comes from a multi-ethnic, feminist family with a history of immigration.

“The real racists are those who see racism everywhere and try to silence journalism,” she added. The journalist also stated that she may take legal action against those who attacked her online.

The interview was part of the press tour for After the Hunt, a drama starring Roberts, Garfield, and Edebiri. The film is reportedly centered around themes connected to the #MeToo movement and will be released in theaters on October 17.