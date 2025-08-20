LOGIN
Happy Birthday Andrew Garfield: 7 must-watch movies that showcase his versatility

Published: Aug 20, 2025, 15:07 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 15:07 IST

Andrew Garfield is one of the finest actors working in Hollywood today. On his birthday, we look back at some of his best movies that highlight his incredible versatility.

From indie gems to Oscar-nominated roles, Andrew Garfield has consistently proven his talent on screen. As he celebrates his birthday, here are seven of his finest performances you need to watch.

The Social Network (2010)
The Social Network (2010)

Garfield shines as Eduardo Saverin in this Oscar-winning drama about Facebook’s creation, delivering a breakout performance full of charm, depth, and heartbreak.

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Based on the real-life war hero Desmond Doss, Garfield gives one of his most powerful performances, earning an Academy Award nomination for this emotional World War II drama.

Tick, Tick... Boom! (2021)
Tick, Tick... Boom! (2021)

In Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, Garfield plays composer Jonathan Larson. His singing and heartfelt performance earned him a Golden Globe win.

Silence (2016)
Silence (2016)

Garfield takes on a deeply nuanced role in Martin Scorsese’s epic about Jesuit priests in Japan. A haunting film that highlights his range and dedication, and one of his best performances.

Never Let Me Go (2010)
Never Let Me Go (2010)

Andrew Garfield stars alongside Carey Mulligan and Keira Knightley in this touching sci-fi drama that explores themes of love, mortality, and death.

Under the Silver Lake (2018)
Under the Silver Lake (2018)

A neo-noir mystery that shows where Andrew Garfield gives one of his most unhinged performances, about a man who dives into conspiracy theories, hidden symbols, and Hollywood’s dark underbelly.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

A biopic on the life of televangelist Tammy Faye Messner, Andrew Garfield plays televangelist Jim Bakker and gives a brilliant performance that balances charisma and menace.

