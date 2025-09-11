/Fans speculate the plot of Avengers: Doomsday as makers Joe and Anthony Russo share cryptic post

The Russo Brothers shared a blurred image on Instagram on Tuesday, sparking speculations around the Avengers: Doomsday plot. The film will mark a comeback not just for the director duo but also for Robert Downey Jr, who plays Doctor Doom, the antagonist in the film.
Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo just dropped a blurred image on their official Instagram page, which has piqued the curiosity of Marvel fans. The Russo Brothers are directing Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, and the anticipation around the film is high. On Tuesday, the makers shared a blurred image on their official Instagram account, which prompted speculation about the film’s storyline.
The photo in question has unclear markings and was captioned as, “#DoomsdayIsComing.”
The image sparked curiosity and multiple theories almost immediately after they posted. Some fans suggested that it may refer to multiverse elements. Some linked it to Fantastic Four and Reed Richards. Many pointed out that Mr. Fantastic was shown researching the multiverse in the recently released The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
In that film, Richards’ chalkboard was used to explore alternate realities, possibly indicating his involvement in the Avengers’ multiverse-related challenges.
Avengers: Doomsday’s main antagonist, Doctor Doom, also made his first appearance in the post-credits scene of the same film, further suggesting that the Fantastic Four may play a key role in the upcoming Avengers film.
In 2024, Robert Downey Jr was welcomed back to the Avengers universe amid huge fan fare. The actor had famously played Iron Man in multiple MCU films. He will be returning to play the villain Vincent Van Doom, aka Dr Doom.
Avengers: Doomsday is also special as it marks the return of longtime Marvel collaborators Joe and Anthony Russo as directors. The duo has previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
The film, which is set to release in 2026, will bring together some of the biggest superheroes of the MCU under the same roof. Avengers, X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and Thunderbolts will all feature in one film. The lineup also includes the original Avengers stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Danny Ramirez (Falcon), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), and Winston Duke (M’baku).