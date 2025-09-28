/Singer Lola Young shares health update after collapsing on stage during All Things Go Festival performance



Singer Lola Yung, who is best known for her 2024 hit track Messy, grabbed the attention of netizens when she had a health scare in the midst of her performance on her stage. The singer has now shared her health update after she had collapsed on the stage.

Lola Young's health update

Lola Young took to her official Instagram stories and wrote, “Hi, for anyone who saw my set at all things go today, I am doing okay now,” the chart-topping English pop artist wrote on her Instagram Story in the aftermath. “Thank you for all of your support, Lola xxx.”

The update comes after she collapsed onstage during her performance at All Things Go Festival at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium.

As per reports, the singer had to pause the song and suddenly collapsed shortly afterward. Her team, band, and the security rushed to the stage to carry her off. Reports suggest that the singer was looking flushed before she collapsed.

All about Lola Young

Lola Young, born in London, began her music career at the age of 11, after developing a deep love for songwriting. She has released three albums thus far, including This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway (2024) and I'm Only F**king Myself (2025).

Young has received several award nominations. She was nominated for the Brit Award for Rising Star in 2021, for Best Pop Act in 2025, and placed fourth in the BBC Sound of 2022 poll. She won the Ivor Novello Award for Rising Star in 2025.