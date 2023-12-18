LIVE TV
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny have parted ways after dating for less than a year: Report

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, USEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 18, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
main img

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were seen roaming together in Coachella amid relationship rumours. Photograph:(Instagram)

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are no longer dating each other, according to reports. The two sparked romance rumours in February when they were spotted on a double date with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. 

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, 29, and supermodel Kendall Jenner, 28, have reportedly decided to go their separate ways. Their last public appearance together was at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in October after Bad Bunny showcased his versatility as both host and musical guest on the  American late-night live television sketch show. 

According to PEOPLE, Bunny and Jenner have separated after dating for less than a year. Rumours of a romance between the recording artist and the supermodel initially surfaced in February when they were spotted on a double date with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

According to a source quoted by PEOPLE at the time, they were introduced by friends after Bunny moved to Los Angeles. "Kendall recently started hanging out with him," the source told the publication. "She likes him and is having fun.”

Throughout the spring, their relationship flourished, as they were spotted horseback riding together and chilling at Coachella. A summer vacation in Idaho seemed to solidify their connection, with a source revealing, "They definitely seem in love, and super serious."

The couple also made a stylish debut at Milan Fashion Week in September, sitting front row at Gucci's spring/summer 2024 fashion show. The 818 Tequila founder effortlessly balanced her busy Fashion Week schedule as she walked the runway for Versace shortly after the Gucci event.

Bad Bunny, known for keeping his private life under wraps, hinted at a special connection in the October issue of Vanity Fair, mentioning someone he had made efforts to improve his English for. "With some people, I speak English — with some specific people," he shared. "With one of them, I couldn’t talk to her before." 

The two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship since the start. And, they have also not announced their separation, as of now.

