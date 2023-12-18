Jennifer Aniston plans to organise special Friends reunion in memory of Matthew Perry: Report

Jennifer Aniston, 54, is reportedly organising a special private get-together for the Friends cast at her Bel-Air home during the holiday season. The gathering aims to celebrate the life and legacy of Matthew Perry, who passed away at the age of 54 due to "acute effects of ketamine," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

While the entire cast of Friends, including Jennifer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow, attended Matthew’s funeral, a source has told OK! Magazine that Aniston wants to create a more personal space for them to share memories and emotions.

A source told the publication, "It was always their plan to get together just the five of them, so they could feel comfortable about saying whatever’s on their minds." The private event will provide an opportunity for the Friends cast to reminisce about their favourite times with Perry, share stories, and both laugh and cry together.

"They’ll reminisce about some of their favourite times with Matt and share stories and laugh and cry," the source added. "The funeral was such a sad occasion, but it was mainly for Matt’s family, and they held back out of respect for them."

"There will undoubtedly be tears," the source revealed about the upcoming get-together. "They wonder what more they could have done. But they don’t want to make their get-together a downer. This is about honouring their friend."

The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Matthew’s official cause of death was "acute effects of ketamine" earlier this week. The actor had always been open about his struggles with alcohol and painkillers in the past and even wrote about ketamine in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

"Ketamine was a very popular street drug in the 1980s. There is a synthetic form of it now," he wrote. "It's used for two reasons: to ease pain and help with depression." Calling it a ‘giant exhale’, he added, that the drug “has my name written all over it—they might as well have called it 'Matty’."