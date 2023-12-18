It's a baby boy! Whitney Cummings announces birth of first child

Comedian Whitney Cummings, 41, has welcomed her first baby, a baby boy. She joyfully announced the arrival of her son on Sunday through an Instagram post. True to her comedic nature, Cummings couldn't resist injecting humour into the announcement, captioning the photo, "3-D printed a human. Enjoy me never having brushed hair again."

The post garnered an outpouring of well-wishes from her celebrity friends, including Stassie Shroeder, Sophia Bush, and fellow comedian Nikki Glaser. Vanderpump Rules alum Stassie Shroeder wrote, "Ahhhhhh so happy for you!!!!" while actress Sophia Bush commented, "Congrats!!!" Meanwhile, fellow comedian Nikki Glaser wrote, "Congrats momma!!"

Check out the post below!

Cummings playfully disclosed the baby's gender back in June and shared the news along with a sonogram image. In a lighthearted Instagram caption, she quipped about potential names for her "monster," playfully suggesting Rusty, Dusty, or Bill.

On June 20, Cummings announced that she was expecting her first child. She shared a series of photos on Instagram, in which she bared her bump while wearing a bikini in the pool.

"In these pix I am with child," she wrote in the caption. "And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All your dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times."

Cummings initially hinted at her family expansion plans in February, revealing her decision to freeze her eggs at 32. During an appearance on Today, she humorously expressed her readiness for motherhood, stating, "I have all the time in the world to have biological children, so there's no rush. But I did freeze my eggs"