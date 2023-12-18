It's a yes! Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes get engaged after dating for one year

Love is in the air for pop sensation Demi Lovato and musician Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes as they have officially announced their engagement. The couple, who unveiled their romance to the public in August 2022, sealed the deal on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old Lutes, known for co-writing Lovato's hit song "Substance," proposed with a stunning pear-shaped diamond solitaire engagement ring from NYC luxury jewellery boutique Material Good. The proposal, described as "personal and intimate," was followed by a joyous celebration at Craig's, one of the couple's favourite LA restaurants, where they gathered with their families.

Taking to Instagram, Lovato penned a loved-up note and shared a few photos to mark the special occasion. "I’m still speechless, last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic. My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby," the post read.

Check out the photos below!

Jutes had the best reaction to Lovato's post. He wrote, "Dunno what I did to deserve you but you’re stuck with my weird ass now. I love you so much baby. (sic)"

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "DEMI!! I am so happy for you!! I love you guys together so much!!" Another commented, "THE CUTEST …. Will be emotional until further notice !!!!!" A third comment read, "I love you beyond and am so happy for you both. My heart is bursting because what you two have is undeniable and I knew from day one this was true love. Congratulations!!! So excited for your happily ever after."

The pair's musical collaboration goes beyond "Substance," with Lutes contributing to Lovato's tracks "Happy Ending" and "City of Angels" from her eighth album, Holy Fvck. Lovato, who uses she/they pronouns, has previously spoken about their happiness and the likelihood of a collection of "sappy love songs" in the next album.