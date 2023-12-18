First photos of Jimin and Jungkook from military camp are out! Army can't keep calm

The first pictures of BTS members Jimin and Jungkook are here, and netizens can't keep calm. On December 12, Jimin and Jungkook became the last members of the famous K-pop group to join the military and complete their mandatory service. The two youngest members are undergoing training at the 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center.

Just a few days after BTS members joined the military, the first photos of them from their training session made their way to the internet. The photos, which have been widely shared on social media, show Jimin and Jungkook in a lecture class.

The photo shows Jimin and Jungkook sitting in a classroom with their fellow trainee soldiers as they all listen to the instructor. All of them are dressed in black attire with their masks on. One photo shows Jungkook patiently listening to the instructor. In another picture, we can see Jimin clapping.

The pictures quickly became viral. The emotional Army - BTS fandom - were quick to show their love to their favourite BTS members.

Ahh.. finally we got the first pic 😍 He's look fine. Everyone busy writing but he is busy listening. He just memorized. 😘😘 — ¢ʊ†℮55 📀🅖🅞🅛🅓🅔🅝💫 by ⱼₖ (@melkb_55) December 17, 2023

One user wrote, ''Finally I can see Jimin and JungKook,but why are they sitting separately 😭JiKook,,is seen receiving educational and reading program training.Dont daydream and don't be sleepy, there is brother Jin,Spirit of ARMY'S two beloved Busan🤗,JiKook's❤️💜.''

jimin and jungkook sitting next to eaxh other but the pictures are cropped. just look at the people in front of them :) pic.twitter.com/ijRYOIEL9l — naz (@lilsunnymimi) December 17, 2023

Third user wrote, ''Jungkook attending the lecture.''

On December 12, the first photos were shared on X, showing Jimin and Jungkook sporting their buzz cuts. In one photo, Jimin and Jungkook are playfully touching each other's bald heads.



Another showed Jimin and Jungkook posing with J-hope and Suga. All of them are dressed in casual black outfits with their masks on.



Before starting his military duty, the Jungkook penned a heartfelt note for his fans, reading, "In December, I will start a new journey. I'm leaving you for a short while to serve in the military."