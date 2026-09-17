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IND vs AFG: Abhishek Sharma scripts history, surpasses Rohit Sharma for fastest Indian T20I ton

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 21:35 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 21:35 IST
IND vs AFG: Abhishek Sharma scripts history, surpasses Rohit Sharma for fastest Indian T20I ton

Abhishek Sharma reached his hundred off 30 balls Photograph: (BCCI)

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Abhishek Sharma smashed the fastest T20I century by an Indian, reaching his hundred in just 30 balls against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and surpassing Rohit Sharma’s previous record.

Abhishek Sharma created history on Thursday (Sept 17) by smashing the fastest century by an Indian batter in men’s T20Is. He reached his hundred in just 30 balls against Afghanistan in the third T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s previous record of a 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

After taking a few deliveries to settle in, Abhishek opened his account with a four through extra cover and soon shifted into top gear.

He attacked Azmatullah Omarzai in the second over, pulling a delivery over deep square leg for a six before stepping out of his crease to hit another maximum over sweeper cover.

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Farooqi was then put under more pressure as Abhishek took on the short balls and guided one delivery over fine leg and followed it with a straight six down the ground.

In the fifth over, Abhishek took on Mohammad Nabi, hitting two sixes and a four to bring up his fifty in just 14 balls and continued his aggressive approach against Afghanistan’s key bowlers, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

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Abhishek struck Rashid for back-to-back boundaries in the eighth over before hitting Mujeeb for two sixes in the ninth.

He moved to 99 with a massive six off Abdullah Ahmadzai and then took a single to complete his century from just 30 balls.

Abhishek’s spectacular knock ended on 108 when he edged Rashid Khan to wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, with a review confirming the dismissal.

Fastest T20I centuries by Indian men’s cricketers

PlayerBallsMatchVenueDate
Abhishek Sharma30India vs AfghanistanNew Delhi17/09/2026
Rohit Sharma35India vs Sri LankaIndore22/12/2017
Abhishek Sharma37India vs EnglandWankhede02/02/2025
Sanju Samson40India vs BangladeshHyderabad12/10/2024
Tilak Varma41India vs South AfricaJohannesburg15/11/2024

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Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

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