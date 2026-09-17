/IND vs AFG: Abhishek Sharma scripts history, surpasses Rohit Sharma for fastest Indian T20I ton

Abhishek Sharma created history on Thursday (Sept 17) by smashing the fastest century by an Indian batter in men’s T20Is. He reached his hundred in just 30 balls against Afghanistan in the third T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s previous record of a 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

After taking a few deliveries to settle in, Abhishek opened his account with a four through extra cover and soon shifted into top gear.

He attacked Azmatullah Omarzai in the second over, pulling a delivery over deep square leg for a six before stepping out of his crease to hit another maximum over sweeper cover.

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Farooqi was then put under more pressure as Abhishek took on the short balls and guided one delivery over fine leg and followed it with a straight six down the ground.

In the fifth over, Abhishek took on Mohammad Nabi, hitting two sixes and a four to bring up his fifty in just 14 balls and continued his aggressive approach against Afghanistan’s key bowlers, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

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Abhishek struck Rashid for back-to-back boundaries in the eighth over before hitting Mujeeb for two sixes in the ninth.

He moved to 99 with a massive six off Abdullah Ahmadzai and then took a single to complete his century from just 30 balls.

Abhishek’s spectacular knock ended on 108 when he edged Rashid Khan to wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, with a review confirming the dismissal.

Fastest T20I centuries by Indian men’s cricketers