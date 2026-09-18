/Johnny Depp enters sculpture world with The Bunnyman, inspired by childhood memory

Johnny Depp, known for his memorable performances in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Edward Scissorhands and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is now exploring another side of his creativity. The actor, who has also been pursuing visual art for years, is set to unveil his first-ever sculpture, The Bunnyman, at the Contemporary Istanbul art fair later this month.

Johnny Depp's first art fair in Istanbul

The art foundation shared a post confirming the art fair, along with the description and images. The caption described the reason behind the art fair and the core memory. It stated, "Johnny Depp’s journey into creating The Bunnyman began with a simple sketch by his 5-year-old son Jack. Inspired by this innocent doodle, Johnny reimagined the figure. As the character took shape, he was reminded of a recurring childhood dream in which he saw a figure standing in the doorway to his basement, motionless, yet with a fluid sand-like aura. Weaving together these two inspirations, The Bunnyman was created."

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The Bunnyman, Depp's first foray into the world of sculpture. Developed alongside Pantheon Art, Fonderia Artistica Battaglia, and the Sigg Art Foundation, the striking two-metre-tall white bronze figure serves as a bridge between the actor's subconscious and reality.

The public unveiling of the sculpture is set to take place at the Contemporary Istanbul art fair, running from Sept. 22 to Sept. 27, 2026. The artwork will be presented outdoors at Tersane Istanbul, a massive, transformed Ottoman shipyard stretching along the waters of the Golden Horn. The dramatic open-air positioning perfectly mirrors the mythic, sentinel-like status Depp envisioned for his guardian, offering an atmospheric space for The Bunnyman to finally step out of the shadows and into the spotlight.

Johnny Depp's upcoming movie

Johnny Depp will next be seen in a movie titled Ebenezer. It is a dark gothic fantasy and horror reimagining of Charles Dickens' 1843 novel A Christmas Carol. Johnny Depp stars as the grouchy miser Ebenezer Scrooge.