/Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky welcome baby girl, name and details revealed

Singer Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky have become parents to a baby girl. The couple stepped into parenthood after they were photographed with their newborn in Northern California. Days after they were spotted, TMZ revealed the name of their daughter.

Lady Gaga and Polansky have been dating for over eight years, and in 2024, she revealed that they were engaged. Now, the couple has taken the next step in their journey together.

Days after the couple were spotted with the baby, it was revealed that the musician, 40, and Polansky, 42, welcomed a baby girl on June 9, and they have named her Rose Bean Polansky, as per the court documents obtained by People. She was born June 9 at 11:19 PM at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Her daughter's name is reportedly inspired by the song "La Vie En Rose," from the 2018 film A Star Is Born. The singer also has a large tattoo on her spine of a single rose on a long stem with the words "la vie en rose" written beside it. Her middle name, Bean, is believed to have been inspired by singer and activist Carl Bean, who inspired her hit “Born This Way.”

However, the couple have not made any comment on the baby’s sex or name.

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The news of Gaga and Polansky's baby first broke after they were spotted with their child in Northern California. The singer was photographed holding the baby close while out for a walk. This was her first appearance with the child.