/From quarantine romance to parenthood: Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky's relationship timeline

Lady Gaga is now a mom. If reports are to be believed, the pop star has welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky. What started in 2020 has now taken a major turn as the couple has welcomed their little one.

No reports are available on whether Gaga was pregnant or if they welcomed the baby through surrogacy or adoption. Also, no details about the baby's name, sex, or birth date are available as of now. The couple have not officially announced the arrival of their baby. As per reports, the pair were seen with their child in Northern California.

Gaga was photographed holding the baby close to her as she and Polansky went for a walk. As per reports, the pair were seen with their child in Northern California. Gaga was photographed holding the baby close to her as she and Polansky went for a walk.

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With this new cute addition to their life, let's take a look at their love story.

New Year celebration in 2019

Gaga and Polansky have been together since 2020 and have never shied away from showing their love to the world. However, their love blossomed during the COVID-19 pandemic when they ended up quarantining together at her Malibu home for a few months. But both Gaga and Polansky have kept their love both public and private.

Also read: Lady Gaga welcomes first child with fiance Michael Polansky

Beginning of 2020

Gaga and Polansky's love first made headlines after they were seen spending time together on New Year's Eve in December 2019, and after her picture kissing a man in Las Vegas went viral. Later, in February 2020, Polansky also attended Gaga's Super Bowl performance.

Love blossomed in Quarantine

In 2020, after the world shut down due to the pandemic, the duo spent a lot of time together as they quarantined at her Malibu house for months, and were also spotted stepping out for coffee dates with their masks on. In January 2021, Polansky also supported his now-fiancée during her performance at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, and they were seen walking hand-in-hand.

March 2021

Gaga has tried her best to maintain her relationship, but she has also shared sweet anecdotes about their love from time to time. In 2021, while she was promoting House of Gucci, she called the man and her dogs her whole life. "My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life," she told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021.

Engagement

In April 2024, Gaga sparked engagement rumours when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring. Later, she confirmed that all the rumours were true when she was in Paris for the Summer Olympics and introduced her longtime boyfriend and entrepreneur, Michael Polansky, as her fiancé to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.