/CBFC introduces new film certification rules after 35 years amid board overhaul: Anti-drug warnings, violence rules and more

The CBFC plays an important role in determining what reaches cinema audiences. Now, after nearly 35 years, the government has introduced a revised set of guidelines for film certification, bringing changes to rules around drug-related content while retaining provisions concerning violence, sensitive subjects and other areas.

Revised set of rules of CBFC introduced after 35 years

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting notified the revised guidelines on September 16, replacing the framework that had been in place since December 1991. While much of the earlier framework has been retained, the new rules introduce a mandatory warning for certain drug-related scenes. Under the revised guidelines, films depicting the consumption, use or trafficking of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances will have to carry an anti-drug warning on screen.

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In addition, two provisions in the guidelines are particularly notable. One bars content that promotes a communal, obscurantist, anti-scientific or anti-national attitude. Another one says films must not strain India's friendly relations with foreign states.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, earlier titled Galwan Attack, is based on the 2020 India-China military clash. The film has reportedly faced a delay in obtaining CBFC certification over its depiction of China-related content.

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Rules on violence, age-based categories

The revised guidelines do not remove the existing restrictions around several categories of content. The framework continues to address violence, cruelty, sexual violence, communal content, public order, national security and material considered harmful to India’s relations with foreign countries. It also retains provisions concerning content that could promote or justify anti-social activities and depictions of criminal methods that could encourage offences.

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