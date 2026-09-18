/Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of second child | Watch

Nearly two years after visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple during their first pregnancy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have returned to the sacred temple in Mumbai. The couple was spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday seeking blessings ahead of welcoming their second baby. The actors had earlier sought blessings here in September 2024, ahead of the birth of their daughter, Dua.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visit Siddhivinayak Temple

On September 18 (Friday), Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited the Siddhivinayak Temple. The actor donned a purple kurta with white pyjama, while Padukone was seen in a heavily embroidered, colourful salwar kameez.

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Making their visit ahead of welcoming their second baby, the two were accompanied by Ranveer’s parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani. As they made their way through the temple, they were surrounded by a massive crowd, which was held back by their security. Despite the chaos, Deepika and Ranveer smiled and waved at their fans.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh melt hearts with pregnancy photoshoot

Before this visit, Singh was also spotted at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. He arrived at the pandal alone, dressed in a white kurta and pyjama. Coinciding with PM Modi’s 76th birthday, the actor pledged to join the newly launched Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and said that he would contribute to educational support for 1,000 girls.

Their visit to Siddhivinayak Temple in 2024

Two years ago, the Bollywood couple visited the sacred shrine shortly before welcoming their first child, a baby girl named Dua. At that time, Singh wore a beige kurta pyjama, while Padukone wore a green saree.

Deepika Padukone’s second pregnancy photoshoot

On September 9, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post from their second pregnancy maternity shoot, coinciding with their daughter Dua’s second birthday. They captioned the post, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings! 🧿🙏🏽 @deepikapadukone.”

In the series of pictures, the family shared adorable and playful moments, featuring Deepika cradling her baby bump while Ranveer Singh exchanged laughs with her daughter, Dua.