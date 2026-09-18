Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of second child | Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of second child | Watch

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 16:59 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 16:59 IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of second child | Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Soon-to-be parents for the second time, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday to seek blessings. 

Nearly two years after visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple during their first pregnancy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have returned to the sacred temple in Mumbai. The couple was spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday seeking blessings ahead of welcoming their second baby. The actors had earlier sought blessings here in September 2024, ahead of the birth of their daughter, Dua.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visit Siddhivinayak Temple

On September 18 (Friday), Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited the Siddhivinayak Temple. The actor donned a purple kurta with white pyjama, while Padukone was seen in a heavily embroidered, colourful salwar kameez.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Making their visit ahead of welcoming their second baby, the two were accompanied by Ranveer’s parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani. As they made their way through the temple, they were surrounded by a massive crowd, which was held back by their security. Despite the chaos, Deepika and Ranveer smiled and waved at their fans.

Before this visit, Singh was also spotted at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. He arrived at the pandal alone, dressed in a white kurta and pyjama. Coinciding with PM Modi’s 76th birthday, the actor pledged to join the newly launched Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and said that he would contribute to educational support for 1,000 girls.

Their visit to Siddhivinayak Temple in 2024

Two years ago, the Bollywood couple visited the sacred shrine shortly before welcoming their first child, a baby girl named Dua. At that time, Singh wore a beige kurta pyjama, while Padukone wore a green saree.

Trending Stories

Deepika Padukone’s second pregnancy photoshoot

On September 9, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post from their second pregnancy maternity shoot, coinciding with their daughter Dua’s second birthday. They captioned the post, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings! 🧿🙏🏽 @deepikapadukone.”

In the series of pictures, the family shared adorable and playful moments, featuring Deepika cradling her baby bump while Ranveer Singh exchanged laughs with her daughter, Dua.

On the work front, Deepika is set to star in King, directed by Siddharth Anand, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She will also star alongside Allu Arjun in Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi film Raaka. Ranveer, meanwhile, was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He is currently preparing for Pralay, a post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Jai Mehta.

About the Author

Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

Share on twitter

Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

Trending Topics