/Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh melt hearts with pregnancy photoshoot featuring daughter Dua | See pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have once again won the internet’s love with a series of pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot. The couple is expecting their second child, and the photos also come as their daughter Dua turns two, making the family moments even more special.

Ranveer-Deepika pregnancy photoshoot

The pictures feature Deepika beautifully flaunting her baby bump as she poses with Ranveer. The couple also shares adorable moments with Dua. The close-ups show their happiness as they share this new chapter of their lives together.

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The photos were posted with a caption, 'Baby Dua and our hearts are expanding! Thank you for your blessings!"

From Deepika’s radiant pregnancy glow to Ranveer’s affectionate moments with his wife and daughter, the photoshoot is filled with warmth and love. The family’s chemistry has left fans gushing over every frame.

The internet can't stop adoring the actor couple

Soon after the pictures were shared, social media was flooded with love and birthday wishes for Dua. Fans couldn’t stop admiring the trio, with many calling them a “perfect family.”

One user wrote, "Soooooooo adorableeeeeeee." Another said, "Had to check the profile twice to make sure it’s not AI …. so cute!" The third comment read, " the most adorable family no nazar plss." Another fan wrote, "Dua getting promoted to BIG SISTER soon… I’m not emotionally ready. Happiest Birthday to you Dua." "This or nothing being at the peak of your career and blessed by god," wrote another.

With Dua turning two and another little one on the way, the photoshoot beautifully captures a special moment in Deepika and Ranveer’s growing family.

Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018 in Italy, and welcomed Dua in September 2024.

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