Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying her second pregnancy, which she and her husband announced in a joint Instagram post in April 2026. The actress was recently spotted heading to Bengaluru, dressed in casual and stylish attire. What caught more attention was her husband, Ranveer Singh, accompanying her before seeing her off. The rare appearance sparked online buzz and excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the Singh family's newest member.

Deepika Padukone spotted at the airport

On August 15 (Saturday), Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport heading to Bengaluru, wearing a casual and chic outfit, featuring an oversized striped shirt, barrel jeans, brown sunglasses, and a handbag. Completing her look, the actress also wore an adorable gold necklace featuring her daughter’s name, Dua. Keeping her little one close to her heart, the sweet gesture grabbed attention and left fans in awe.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What turned a routine spotting into a headline was that Padukone’s husband, Ranveer Singh, was also seen sitting in a car and had come to see her off. Her outing also offered a slight glimpse of her baby bump.

Deepika Padukone Photograph: (X)

As soon as clips from her rare appearance went viral, fans couldn’t stop reacting on social media. One user commented, “She’s a diva🔥❤️.” Another wrote, “This is bare minimum, guys 😂😂.” One more user said, “He is truly awesome❤️.”

About Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in Italy in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Dua in September 2024. On April 19, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they are expecting their second child in a joint Instagram post. Sharing the news, the couple posted a picture of their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

As of 2026, the actress is actively shooting for her upcoming high-profile films King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and Raaka, opposite Allu Arjun, while managing her second pregnancy.