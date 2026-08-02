/Deepika Padukone shares funny Instagram reel: gives update on balancing second pregnancy and motherhood

Deepika Padukone has always been open about motherhood. As the actress navigates her second pregnancy, she recently gave fans a light-hearted glimpse into her everyday life. In a humorous Instagram repost, Padukone joked about the challenges of balancing pregnancy while caring for her firstborn daughter, Dua.

Deepika Padukone shares how she is balancing second pregnancy and daughter Dua

On August 2 (Sunday), Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a humorous reel on her story that resonated with her life as she cares for one child and is expecting another baby.

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The post featured a pregnant woman lifting and carrying a toddler, despite the usual advice against lifting heavy weights during pregnancy. The clip read, "Don't lift anything over 20 pounds while pregnant. Me this entire pregnancy." The actress also added a Spider-Man sticker at the top of the story.

Deepika Padukone's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

As soon as Padukone shared the video, it became a talking point on social media. Fans responded to the actress’ humorous take on balancing her second pregnancy with raising her daughter Dua.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's day out

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted enjoying a quiet lunch date in Mumbai with Bengaluru-style benne dosas. Despite trying to keep a low profile by wearing face masks, the actors were recognised by fans and paparazzi.

For the outing, Deepika opted for a comfortable co-ord set, and Ranveer wore a T-shirt, black trousers and a cap. They were accompanied by security as they made their way to their car after lunch.

About Deepika Padukone

On April 19, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they are expecting their second child in a joint Instagram post. Sharing the news, the couple posted a picture of their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

As of 2026, the actress is actively shooting for her upcoming high-profile films King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Raaka opposite Allu Arjun while managing her second pregnancy.