/Deepika Padukone's 2019 pay disparity video resurfaces amid Spirit exit controversy: Here's what she said

Deepika Padukone’s exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit continues to make headlines. Amid the ongoing buzz, an old interview with the actress has resurfaced online and is drawing fresh attention. In the clip, Padukone speaks about the pay disparity between male and female stars, a topic that has once again sparked discussion on social media. The Piku star reportedly exited the project after negotiations with the makers did not work out, leading to several debates about pay, profit-sharing, and working conditions.

Deepika Padukone’s 2019 video resurfaces amid Spirit exit row

In the resurfaced video, Deepika Padukone speaks candidly about walking away from a film after producers informed her that they could not match her fee expectations because a significant portion of the budget had already been allocated to the male lead’s team. The actress explained, "I recently had an incident where the male star was locked. It's not a film that I'm doing right now, but I'm just giving an example. The male star was already locked at X price. I'm aware of what he's getting paid for whatever reason."

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She continued, "I'd like to believe I'm more successful than him at this point." Explaining that she has done more films and has more experience than the X-Star, Padukone added, "But when I put forth my quote and said this is what I think my price needs to be matched, it was not encouraged. They said, we don't have the money; we have this actor, and we need him in the movie, and this is what we're paying him.' So this is what you are going to get."

Denying the offer made by the team, Deepika Padukone stated, "So I said, I'm cool, I'm not interested." The clip has gained attention on social media, with many users citing it while discussing the ongoing Spirit controversy.

All about Spirit controversy

The controversy surrounding the upcoming movie Spirit began in 2025 when Deepika Padukone exited the film, which stars Prabhas. Due to disagreements over working hours, scheduling, and contract terms, the actress stepped back.

Recently, the director’s brother and producer, Pranay Reddy Vanga, publicly claimed that Padukone had demanded a 10% share of the film’s profits alongside high remuneration, which the makers felt did not fit the project’s economics.

Sandeep Vanga had earlier posted a cryptic message on social media after Deepika’s exit, referring to an alleged leak of confidential information and what he called "dirty PR games". Though he did not name Deepika, the post was widely linked to the controversy surrounding her departure from Spirit. Deepika later appeared to respond indirectly by liking a social media post that ignited the controversy.

What’s next for Deepika Padukone?

Despite the controversy, Deepika Padukone has an exciting slate of projects ahead. The actress is set to feature in the much-awaited film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and others, and is scheduled for release in December 2026.