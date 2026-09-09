/Internet brings back Ranveer Singh's childhood photo amid Deepika Padukone's maternity shoot featuring daughter Dua

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently surprised fans by sharing a series of photos from their maternity shoot, featuring their daughter Dua. The pictures quickly took social media by storm, with fans and netizens melting over the family’s adorable moments.

While many praised the couple’s photos and congratulated them on this new journey, some fans also dug up Ranveer’s childhood pictures and began comparing the actor as a child with his firstborn, Dua.

Internet compares Ranveer Singh's childhood photo with Dua

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Since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared their maternity photoshoot pictures on social media on September 8, the pictures have gone viral and taken over the internet.

The post, shared to mark their daughter Dua’s second birthday, sparked a wave of reactions from fans, with many digging up Ranveer’s childhood photos and comparing them with pictures of his daughter.

Before announcing their second pregnancy, the actors had never shied away from speaking about their daughter, Dua. Referring to her as an obsession, Padukone was once asked in an old interview what her current obsession was. The actress replied, "Not current — I’m going to remove ‘current’ from it. My obsession is my daughter.”

From his eyes to chubby cheeks and tiny teeth, the carousel of photos has left fans gushing over the adorable resemblance between Ranveer Singh and his daughter Dua.

One X user compared Dua to Ranveer Singh's childhood and noted, "Dua is literally Ranveer's carbon copy, same eyes, same smile, same nose, full of cuteness."

Another user shared a childhood photo of Singh and wrote, "The first born daugther looks like her dad ofcourse🥹"

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One more X user took to social media and shared a photo where Ranveer Singh is carrying Dua in his arms, and the two are syncing in the moment, enjoying and laughing in each other's company. The post read, "People say when a man has a daughter as his first child, she brings him good luck… and Ranveer is literally the perfect example of it. ❤️"

One user wrote, "Genes don't lie."

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's personal life

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh met on the set of their first film together, Ramleela, in 2012. Rumours soon spread that the two had started dating and were keeping their relationship out of the public eye.

Together, they delivered several blockbuster hits like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and many more, and drew even more attention for their unique chemistry. After dating for years, the two began a new chapter and tied the knot in November 2018 at Lake Como, Italy, with ceremonies honouring both Konkani and Sindhi traditions.