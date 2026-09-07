/Pralay: Leaked footage gives first glimpse of Ranveer Singh, Kalyani Priyadarshan in zombie survival thriller

Ranveer Singh is all set to enter a new world with Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta. While the details about the upcoming zombie survival thriller are currently under wraps, the recent footage reportedly captured on the film’s set has sparked curiosity among fans.
The leaked clip shows a glimpse of the actor's rugged look and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan.
Pralay leaked footage
In the now-viral video, Singh can be seen walking through a post-apocalyptic location with a child on his back. Kalyani, dressed in a brown tank top and green trousers, can be seen walking alongside him. The surroundings showed abandoned vehicles, dry leaves and a desolate area.
Ranveer Singh's look sparks buzz
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Singh's look from the sets has also become a hot topic of discussion online. The actor sports facial hair and longer hair, which is similar to his look as Hamza in Dhurandhar.
However, fans noticed that his body language appears noticeably different.
Another image circulating online reportedly shows Singh in an action sequence, with what appear to be zombie-like bodies lying around him.
However, the authenticity of the leaked material has not been officially confirmed.
Internet reactions to Ranveer Singh's look
As soon as the footage surfaced, netizens began noticing Singh's rugged look. "Leak se hi positive vibe aana start hogeya hai (The leak itself has already started generating positive buzz)," one user wrote. Another added, "The visuals are already creating massive curiosity around what could be one of the most intense films of his career. The scale, the look, the atmosphere everything screams EPIC." Another user commented, "#RanveerSingh looks UNREAL in the latest #Pralay look!" "It’s giving Last of Us," said one.
Also Read: Ranveer Singh to start work on his next Pralay in August 2026, makers insist film is on track
About Pralay
Pralay is directed by Jai Mehta, known for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The film promises a genre-defining experience that is emotionally grounded while spectacular in scale. It is an original story of survival, courage and the instinct to fight for what matters most when the world begins to collapse.
The film is being shot at live locations around Mumbai and in the process, the makers are making the most of the physicality and unpredictability of real-world environments. According to reports, the film is said to have a budget of around ₹300 crore and went on floors last month. Pralay will arrive in 2027. It is backed by Birla Studios in association with True Story Films and Maa Kasam Films.