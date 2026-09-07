/Pralay: Leaked footage gives first glimpse of Ranveer Singh, Kalyani Priyadarshan in zombie survival thriller

Ranveer Singh is all set to enter a new world with Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta. While the details about the upcoming zombie survival thriller are currently under wraps, the recent footage reportedly captured on the film’s set has sparked curiosity among fans.

The leaked clip shows a glimpse of the actor's rugged look and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Pralay leaked footage

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In the now-viral video, Singh can be seen walking through a post-apocalyptic location with a child on his back. Kalyani, dressed in a brown tank top and green trousers, can be seen walking alongside him. The surroundings showed abandoned vehicles, dry leaves and a desolate area.

Ranveer Singh's look sparks buzz

Singh's look from the sets has also become a hot topic of discussion online. The actor sports facial hair and longer hair, which is similar to his look as Hamza in Dhurandhar.

However, fans noticed that his body language appears noticeably different.

Another image circulating online reportedly shows Singh in an action sequence, with what appear to be zombie-like bodies lying around him.

However, the authenticity of the leaked material has not been officially confirmed.

Internet reactions to Ranveer Singh's look

As soon as the footage surfaced, netizens began noticing Singh's rugged look. "Leak se hi positive vibe aana start hogeya hai (The leak itself has already started generating positive buzz)," one user wrote. Another added, "The visuals are already creating massive curiosity around what could be one of the most intense films of his career. The scale, the look, the atmosphere everything screams EPIC." Another user commented, "#RanveerSingh looks UNREAL in the latest #Pralay look!" "It’s giving Last of Us," said one.

About Pralay

Pralay is directed by Jai Mehta, known for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The film promises a genre-defining experience that is emotionally grounded while spectacular in scale. It is an original story of survival, courage and the instinct to fight for what matters most when the world begins to collapse.