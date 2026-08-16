/Pralay: Ranveer Singh, Jai Mehta survival drama goes on floors today

Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated action thriller Pralay has officially commenced filming in Mumbai. Positioned as an ambitious survival drama, the project brings together a large creative and technical team to tell a story set against the prospect of a global catastrophe.

Ranveer Singh's Pralay goes on floors

The film marks Ranveer Singh’s next big project following the success of Dhurandhar, which emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time. With Pralay, the actor once again ventures into an unexplored cinematic landscape that is new and disruptive. Ranveer not only headlines the film but also serves as a producer.

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For Ananya Birla, Pralay, a Birla Studios production, reflects her ambition to push the landscape of cinema as a creative catalyst who is looking to collaborate with the modern game-changers in India.

For Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal’s True Story Films, it reflects a belief in creating disruption through content — an ethos this film carries at its core.

About Pralay

Alongside Ranveer, the film also stars Lokah breakout actress Kalyani Priyadarshan in a key role. Pralay is directed by Jai Mehta, known for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The film promises a genre-defining experience that is emotionally grounded while spectacular in scale.

Pralay is an original story with breathtaking locations and an emotional core that is deeply human. It is a story of survival, courage and the instinct to fight for what matters most when the world begins to collapse.

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The film is being shot at live locations around Mumbai and in the process, the makers are making the most of the physicality and unpredictability of real-world environments.