/Farhan Akhtar takes a subtle dig at Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit: 'It was a month away from filming...'

One of the biggest controversies surrounding Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 stems from Ranveer Singh's reported exit from the film. Amid the ongoing speculation, legal notices, and divisions within Bollywood, Akhtar recently took a dig at the actor's exit from the project. As discussions over casting continue to generate buzz online, Farhan Akhtar has broken his silence, calling Singh's exit a "pattern."

Farhan Akhtar jabs at Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3

While discussing the 25th anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai withThe Hollywood Reporter India, Farhan Akhtar recalled how Saif Ali Khan, who played the lead in the 2001 romantic comedy, also wanted to quit the film just days before they were supposed to start filming.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The actor-director shared that before the film's shooting began, Khan faced a date issue after the schedule of another film he was set to do shifted. Despite everyone trying to convince him to stay, the actor was on the verge of leaving the film. The director shared, “For me, it was just like my head was destroyed because it was... When we met him, when we got into it, there was nobody else who could've played that part. It was just impossible. It was a true heartbreak.”

Comparing the two situations and the major drawback that comes with an actor's exit, Akhtar spoke about Saif's decision to leave the project, recalling Ranveer's exit from his film Don 3 just days before they were supposed to start shooting. Taking a playful jibe at the actor without naming him, he said, “It was a month away from filming, which seems to be a pattern nowadays. But, not just with me…things like this happen too.”

About Ranveer Singh's Don 3 exit

Farhan Akhtar is set to bring back one of his most acclaimed action-thriller sagas, Don, with its third instalment. While the first two parts starred Shah Rukh Khan, the director picked Ranveer Singh for the upcoming adaptation. However, the buzz grew when Ranveer Singh exited Excel Entertainment's project in December 2025, just weeks before filming began. It is believed that the actor left the project after gaining massive popularity in Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The controversy escalated when Farhan approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) regarding the matter, and the film body announced a non-cooperation move against the actor over his decision to leave Don 3, but they revoked the directive later. It was later clarified that Ranveer had not been banned. The actor reportedly issued a legal notice to the film body after the directive was announced. As of now, Ranveer has largely stayed silent on the matter.