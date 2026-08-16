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Don 3 row: Ranveer Singh's father agrees to IMPPA meeting as actor begins Pralay shoot

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 20:27 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 20:27 IST
Don 3 row: Ranveer Singh's father agrees to IMPPA meeting as actor begins Pralay shoot

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar Photograph: (X/Instagram)

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Ranveer Singh's father has reportedly agreed to meet IMPPA over the actor's exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The development comes as the Bollywood star has begun shooting for his next project, Pralay, following the success of Dhurandhar.

Ranveer Singh is still basking in the success of Dhurandhar, which brought in massive figures at the box office. Post this, the Bollywood actor got embroiled in controversy after his reported exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. However, things have taken another turn, Singh's father and representative, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, has agreed to meet the producers' body, IMPPA, to discuss the matter.

Don 3 dispute moves to IMPPA, Ranveer Singh's father agreed to meet producer's body

Ranveer Singh's unceremonious exit from Don 3 has entered another stage. As per reports, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are now in discussions with the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) around three months after taking the matter to the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA). More recently, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, Ranveer's father, has reached out to IMPPA and agreed to participate in a meeting, according to IMPPA president Abhay Sinha.

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The film body has been attempting to address the dispute surrounding the actor’s exit from Farhan Akhtar’s film. IMPPA president Abhay Sinha confirmed that Jagjit had communicated his willingness to attend a meeting. “We also received his advocate’s email stating that they would participate in the meeting whenever it was scheduled,” Sinha said.

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How did the controversy over Don 3 begin?

The controversy over Don 3 began when actor Ranveer Singh walked away from the project in late 2025 just weeks before overseas shooting and principal photography were scheduled to begin. His sudden exit triggered a massive financial and union dispute after Excel Entertainment claimed a loss of roughly Rs 45 crore in wasted pre-production. After his spy thriller Dhurandhar, helmed by Aditya Dhar, opened to a strong response at the worldwide box office, Ranveer Singh reportedly informed Excel Entertainment that he intended to exit Don 3.

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh exited the film close to production due to reported script delays, scheduling conflicts, and friction over alternate casting explorations. Producers alleged heavy pre-production costs and demanded Rs 40–45 crore in damages, which the actor's side contested since no advance signing fee for the film was pocketed.

The dispute escalated when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a temporary non-cooperation directive against the actor before it was later resolved and dropped through industry mediation.

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh has officially started filming for Pralay in Mumbai. It is a large-scale, post-apocalyptic survival and end-of-the-world action thriller directed by Jai Mehta and co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan. Mounted as a massive, VFX-driven spectacle, the movie is backed by Ananya Birla’s Birla Studios, True Story Films, and Singh's own banner, Maa Kasam Films, marking a notable production venture for Ranveer.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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