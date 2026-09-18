/Vikrant Massey to open two Musafir cafés in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Report

Bringing his character Chander’s dream to life, Vikrant Massey is reportedly set to venture into the café business. Inspired by his role in the recently released romantic drama Musafir Cafe, the actor is set to open two cafés in the hills.

Vikrant Massey to open two Musafir cafés

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey said he is set to open two Musafir cafés in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where construction is already underway. The source said, "Vikrant Massey is set to open two Musafir Cafés, one in Himachal Pradesh and the other in Uttarakhand. Construction is already underway at both locations."

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The cafés will reportedly recreate the look of the one featured in the series, while the properties will also include around 20 rooms for artist residencies. "The cafés are being designed as replicas of the one seen in the show, and the project will also include around 20 rooms for artist residencies. It’s an extension of the world of Musafir Cafe beyond the screen," the source said.

About Musafir Cafe

Musafir Cafe is an eight-episode Hindi romantic drama series that premiered on Netflix on July 24, 2026, and is directed by Ruchir Arun. The show is adapted from the best-selling Hindi novel of the same name by Divya Prakash Dubey.

The narrative revolves around two parallel timelines spanning Bhopal and the hills of Mussoorie. It follows Chander (Vikrant Massey), a corporate employee and engineer whose life is upended after he meets Sudha (Vedika Pinto), a fiercely independent divorce lawyer. Years later, Chander runs a peaceful mountain café with Preeti (Mahima Makwana), but Sudha’s sudden return forces him to confront unresolved feelings from the past.