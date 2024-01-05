Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail to close Macau’s Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, was released in October last year but the film continues to inspire and entertain audiences, not just within India but globally. Achieving a significant milestone, the film has been selected as the closing film for the esteemed Macau Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival.



Renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is set to grace the festival, attending the screening of 12th Fail on 11th January in Macau, which is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel about the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The movie inspired by real-life stories, delves into the relentless struggles of millions of students attempting the UPSC entrance exam. However, it goes beyond being just a film about an exam; it is a compelling narrative that encourages people to persevere in the face of failures and to keep fighting for their dreams.