Critics Choice Awards 2024: Vikrant Massey, Mammootty earn best actor nominations, see full list of nominees

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail has earned top nominations in the upcoming Critics' Choice Awards. The Critics Choice Awards is a pan India awards that honours the best of film, web, and short films of 2023 from across the country.



Vikrant Massey, Mamootty, Prosenjit Chatterjee have been nominated in the Best Actor category along with Manoj Bajpayee.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's debut web series 'Farzi' has secured a nomination in the Best Web Series category. The actor has also been nominated in the Best Actor (Series) category along with Kohra actor Suvinder Vicky and Vijay Varma.



Among the actresses, Jyothika, Kalki Koechlin, Shefali Shah, and Shahana Goswami have earned nominations in the Best Actress (feature film) category.

While nominations for the feature film category include 17 feature films spanning 7 languages including Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, and Tamil; some of the films that stand out in this year's nominations are 12th Fail, Dhuin, Joram, and Kaathal – The Core, among others. The Critics Choice Awards will take place in Mumbai on March 12.

Here is the full list of nominations for the Critics’ Choice Awards 2024.



Feature Film Nominations



Best Film



12th Fail

Dhuin

Fire in the Mountains

Joram

Kaathal – The Core

Koozhangal (Pebbles)

NanpakalNerathuMayakkam

Shesh Pata

Three of Us

Tora's Husband

Best Actor



Vikrant Massey for "12th Fail"

Abhinav Jha for "Dhuin"

Manoj Bajpayee for "Joram"

Mammootty for "Kaathal – The Core"

Prosenjit Chatterjee for "Shesh Pata"

Best Actress



Vinamrata Rai for "Fire in the Mountains"

Kalki Koechlin for "Goldfish"

Jyothika for "Kaathal – The Core"

Shefali Shah for "Three of Us"

Shahana Goswami for "Zwigato"

Best Supporting Actor



Ambarish Bhattacharya for "Ardhangini"

Pankaj Kapur for "Bheed"

Aditya Rawal for "Faraaz"

Jaideep Ahlawat for "Jaane Jaan"

Sudhi Kozhikode for "Kaathal – The Core"

Best Supporting Actress



Jaya Ahsan for "Ardhangini"

Deepti Naval for "Goldfish"

Smita Tambe for "Joram"

Gunjalamma for "Pinki Elli? (Where Is Pinki?)"

Gargee Roy Chowdhury for "Shesh Pata"



Best Writing



Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli, Anurag Pathak, Aayush Saxena and Vikas Divyakirti for "12th Fail"

Prashant Rana, Achal Mishra, Anubhav Priya and Abhinav Jha for "Dhuin"

Devashish Makhija for "Joram"

P. S. Vinothraj for "Koozhangal (Pebbles)"

Rima Das for "Tora's Husband"

Best Director



Vidhu Vinod Chopra for "12th Fail"

Devashish Makhija for "Joram"

.P. S. Vinothraj for "Koozhangal (Pebbles)"

Avinash Arun Dhaware for "Three of Us"

Rima Das for "Tora's Husband"

Best Editing



Achal Mishra for "Dhuin"

Abhro Banerjee for "Joram"

Ganesh Siva for "Koozhangal (Pebbles)"

Sanyukta Kaza for "Three of Us"

Rima Das for "Tora's Husband"

Best Cinematography



Anand Bansal for "Dhuin"

Piyush Puty for "Joram"

Vignesh Kumulai and Che Parthi for "Koozhangal (Pebbles)"

Theni Eswar for "NanpakalNerathuMayakkam"

Avinash Arun Dhaware for "Three of Us”

Web Series Nominations

Best Web Series



Dahaad

Farzi

Jubilee

Kohrra

Trial by Fire

Best Director

Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi for “Dahaad”

Vikramaditya Motwane for “Jubilee”

Randeep Jha for “Kohrra”

Konkona Sen Sharma for “Lust Stories S2: The Mirror”

Prashant Nair, Randeep Jha, Avani Deshpande for “Trial by Fire”

Best Writing



Reema Kagti, Ritesh Shah, Mansi Jain, Sunayana Kumari, Karan Shah, Chaitanya Chopra, Zoya Akhtar and Sumit Arora for “Dahaad”

Atul Sabharwal for “Jubilee”

Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma for “Kohrra”

Konkona Sen Sharma and Pooja Tolani for “Lust Stories S2: The Mirror”

Prashant Nair and Kevin Luperchio for “Trial by Fire”



Best Actor



Vijay Varma for “Dahaad”

Shahid Kapoor for “Farzi”

Suvinder Vicky for “Kohrra”

Gagan Dev Riar for “Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story: Volume 2”

Kay Kay Menon for “The Railway Men”



Best Actress



Sonakshi Sinha for “Dahaad”

Wamiqa Gabbi for “Jubilee”

Tillotama Shome for “Lust Stories S2: The Mirror”

Karishma Tanna for “Scoop”

Rajshri Deshpande for “Trial by Fire”



Best Supporting Actor

Gulshan Devaiah for “Dahaad”

Vijay Sethupathi for “Farzi”

Sidhant Gupta for “Jubilee”

Barun Sobti for “Kohrra”

Abhay Deol for “Trial by Fire”



Best Supporting Actress

1.Zoa Morani for “Dahaad”

2.Aditi Rao Hydari for “Jubilee”

3.Mona Singh for “Kaala Paani”

4.Amruta Subhash for “Lust Stories S2: The Mirror”

5.Nimrat Kaur for “School of Lies”

Short Film Nominations



Best Short Film

Cabbage

Giddh (The Scavenger)

Next, Please

Nocturnal Burger

Scenes from a Pandemic