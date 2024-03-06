Critics Choice Awards 2024: Vikrant Massey, Mammootty earn best actor nominations, see full list of nominees
The Critics Choice Awards is a pan India awards that honours the best of film, web, and short films of 2023 from across the country.
Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail has earned top nominations in the upcoming Critics' Choice Awards. The Critics Choice Awards is a pan India awards that honours the best of film, web, and short films of 2023 from across the country.
Vikrant Massey, Mamootty, Prosenjit Chatterjee have been nominated in the Best Actor category along with Manoj Bajpayee.
Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's debut web series 'Farzi' has secured a nomination in the Best Web Series category. The actor has also been nominated in the Best Actor (Series) category along with Kohra actor Suvinder Vicky and Vijay Varma.
Among the actresses, Jyothika, Kalki Koechlin, Shefali Shah, and Shahana Goswami have earned nominations in the Best Actress (feature film) category.
While nominations for the feature film category include 17 feature films spanning 7 languages including Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, and Tamil; some of the films that stand out in this year's nominations are 12th Fail, Dhuin, Joram, and Kaathal – The Core, among others. The Critics Choice Awards will take place in Mumbai on March 12.
Here is the full list of nominations for the Critics’ Choice Awards 2024.
Feature Film Nominations
Best Film
12th Fail
Dhuin
Fire in the Mountains
Joram
Kaathal – The Core
Koozhangal (Pebbles)
NanpakalNerathuMayakkam
Shesh Pata
Three of Us
Tora's Husband
Best Actor
Vikrant Massey for "12th Fail"
Abhinav Jha for "Dhuin"
Manoj Bajpayee for "Joram"
Mammootty for "Kaathal – The Core"
Prosenjit Chatterjee for "Shesh Pata"
Best Actress
Vinamrata Rai for "Fire in the Mountains"
Kalki Koechlin for "Goldfish"
Jyothika for "Kaathal – The Core"
Shefali Shah for "Three of Us"
Shahana Goswami for "Zwigato"
Best Supporting Actor
Ambarish Bhattacharya for "Ardhangini"
Pankaj Kapur for "Bheed"
Aditya Rawal for "Faraaz"
Jaideep Ahlawat for "Jaane Jaan"
Sudhi Kozhikode for "Kaathal – The Core"
Best Supporting Actress
Jaya Ahsan for "Ardhangini"
Deepti Naval for "Goldfish"
Smita Tambe for "Joram"
Gunjalamma for "Pinki Elli? (Where Is Pinki?)"
Gargee Roy Chowdhury for "Shesh Pata"
Best Writing
Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli, Anurag Pathak, Aayush Saxena and Vikas Divyakirti for "12th Fail"
Prashant Rana, Achal Mishra, Anubhav Priya and Abhinav Jha for "Dhuin"
Devashish Makhija for "Joram"
P. S. Vinothraj for "Koozhangal (Pebbles)"
Rima Das for "Tora's Husband"
Best Director
Vidhu Vinod Chopra for "12th Fail"
Devashish Makhija for "Joram"
.P. S. Vinothraj for "Koozhangal (Pebbles)"
Avinash Arun Dhaware for "Three of Us"
Rima Das for "Tora's Husband"
Best Editing
Achal Mishra for "Dhuin"
Abhro Banerjee for "Joram"
Ganesh Siva for "Koozhangal (Pebbles)"
Sanyukta Kaza for "Three of Us"
Rima Das for "Tora's Husband"
Best Cinematography
Anand Bansal for "Dhuin"
Piyush Puty for "Joram"
Vignesh Kumulai and Che Parthi for "Koozhangal (Pebbles)"
Theni Eswar for "NanpakalNerathuMayakkam"
Avinash Arun Dhaware for "Three of Us”
Web Series Nominations
Best Web Series
Dahaad
Farzi
Jubilee
Kohrra
Trial by Fire
Best Director
Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi for “Dahaad”
Vikramaditya Motwane for “Jubilee”
Randeep Jha for “Kohrra”
Konkona Sen Sharma for “Lust Stories S2: The Mirror”
Prashant Nair, Randeep Jha, Avani Deshpande for “Trial by Fire”
Best Writing
Reema Kagti, Ritesh Shah, Mansi Jain, Sunayana Kumari, Karan Shah, Chaitanya Chopra, Zoya Akhtar and Sumit Arora for “Dahaad”
Atul Sabharwal for “Jubilee”
Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma for “Kohrra”
Konkona Sen Sharma and Pooja Tolani for “Lust Stories S2: The Mirror”
Prashant Nair and Kevin Luperchio for “Trial by Fire”
Best Actor
Vijay Varma for “Dahaad”
Shahid Kapoor for “Farzi”
Suvinder Vicky for “Kohrra”
Gagan Dev Riar for “Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story: Volume 2”
Kay Kay Menon for “The Railway Men”
Best Actress
Sonakshi Sinha for “Dahaad”
Wamiqa Gabbi for “Jubilee”
Tillotama Shome for “Lust Stories S2: The Mirror”
Karishma Tanna for “Scoop”
Rajshri Deshpande for “Trial by Fire”
Best Supporting Actor
Gulshan Devaiah for “Dahaad”
Vijay Sethupathi for “Farzi”
Sidhant Gupta for “Jubilee”
Barun Sobti for “Kohrra”
Abhay Deol for “Trial by Fire”
Best Supporting Actress
1.Zoa Morani for “Dahaad”
2.Aditi Rao Hydari for “Jubilee”
3.Mona Singh for “Kaala Paani”
4.Amruta Subhash for “Lust Stories S2: The Mirror”
5.Nimrat Kaur for “School of Lies”
Short Film Nominations
Best Short Film
Cabbage
Giddh (The Scavenger)
Next, Please
Nocturnal Burger
Scenes from a Pandemic
Best Director
Disha Bhardwaj for “ChupiRoh (Stay Quiet)”
Manish Saini for “Giddh (The Scavenger)”
Rishav Kapoor for “Next, Please”
Reema Maya for “Nocturnal Burger”
Tanmaya Shekhar for “Scenes from a Pandemic”
Best Actor
Sabyasachi Chakraborty for “Cabbage”
Sanjay Mishra for “Giddh” (The Scavenger)
Dibyendu Bhattacharya for “Ghuspaith Between Borders” (Infiltration Between Borders)
Deepak Rai Panaje for “Sura” (Deity)
Denzil Smith for “White Ant”
Best Actress
Moon Moon Sen for “Cabbage”
Shreya Dhanwanthary for “Next, Please”
Millo Sunka for “Nocturnal Burger”
Molshri for “Scenes From a Pandemic”
Anita Date for “Shurpankha”
Best Writing:
Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini for “Giddh” (The Scavenger)
Chaitanya Tamhane for “Next, Please”
Reema Maya for “Nocturnal Burger”
Tanmaya Shekhar for “Scenes From a Pandemic”
Shalini Adnani for “White Ant”
Best Cinematography:
Swathy Deepak for “Giddh” (The Scavenger)
Jigmet Wangchuk for “Last Days of Summer”
Harshvir Oberai for “Nocturnal Burger”
Abhay Balkawade for “Praanpratishtha” (Consecration)
Adric Watson for “White Ant”