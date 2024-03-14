Critics Choice Awards 2024: Vikrant Massey, 12th Fail win top honours, Shefali Shah wins Best Actress
It was a starry night on Tuesday as the Film Critics Guild Of India honoured the best of films, web and short films in 2023 at the Critics Choice Awards 2024. The best of Indian cinema, across states and various languages were honoured at the awards ceremony which saw Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail win the Best Film award and its leading man, Vikrant Massey the Best Actor award. Shefali Shah won the Best Actress award for Three Of Us, and its director Avinash Arun won Best Cinematography award. The event took place in Mumbai on Tuesday.
The star-studded event was attended by celebrities like Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kiran Rao, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Prosenjit Chatterjee and others. Yesteryear's stars Meenakshi Sheshadri and Moushumi Chatterjee were also present at the do.
In the web series, Barun Sobti's Kohrra won the Best Series and Suvinder Vicky won the Best Actor award. Vikramaditya Motwane won the Best Director award for Jubilee. In shorts, Reema Maya's Nocturnal Burger earned the Best Short Film prize.
Here's the full list of winners at Critics Choice Awards 2024:
Short film
• Best Short Film – Nocturnal Burger
• Best Director – Nocturnal Burger (Director – Reema Maya)
• Best Actor – Giddh (The Scavenger) (Actor– Sanjay Mishra)
• Best Actress – Nocturnal Burger (Actress – Millo Sunka)
• Best Writing – Giddh (The Scavenger) (Writer – Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini)
• Best Cinematography – Last Days of Summer (Cinematographer – Jigmet Wangchuk)
Web series
• Best Series – Kohrra
• Best Direction – Jubilee (Director – Vikramaditya Motwane)
• Best Writing – Kohrra (Writer – Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma)
• Best Actor – Kohrra (Actor - Savinderpal Vicky)
• Best Actress – Trial by Fire (Actress - Rajshri Deshpande)
• Best Supporting Actor – Jubilee (Actor - Sidhant Gupta)
• Best Supporting Actress – Lust Stories season 2: The Mirror (Actress – Amruta Subhash)
Features
• Best Film – 12th Fail
• Best Direction – PS Vinothraj (Film name – Koozhangal [Pebbles])
• Best Writing – Devashish Makhija (Film name – Joram)
• Best Editing - Abhro Banerjee (Film name – Joram)
• Best Cinematography - Avinash Arun (Film name – Three of Us)
• Best Actor – Vikrant Massey (Film name – 12th Fail)
• Best Actress – Shefali Shah (Film name – Three of Us)
• Best Supporting Actor – Jaideep Ahlawat (Film name – Jaane Jaan)
• Best Supporting Actress – Deepti Naval (Film name – Goldfish)
• Gender Sensitivity – Fire in the Mountains