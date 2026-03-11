/Richest Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan enters Hurun Global Rich list 2026 despite income dip

Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll! In 2025, the actor officially entered the billionaire club. Now, he has also stepped into the Hurun Global Rich List 2026. With record-breaking earnings, Khan is India’s richest actor, with an astonishing net worth of US$1.3 billion. He is also among the 57 new Indian entrants on the list.

Khan has been named in the 2026 list, which, according to Hurun, marks a landmark moment for celebrity wealth. Khan is a newcomer to the list, which also includes music legends such as Jay-Z (US$2.8 billion), Taylor Swift (US$1.6 billion), and Rihanna (US$1.5 billion).

However, Khan’s wealth in the latest ranking appears slightly lower than the figure reported last year. In 2025, Shah Rukh Khan entered the billionaire club with a net worth of $1.4 billion (approximately ₹12,500 crore), according to the Hurun India Rich List 2025. At the time, he had surpassed pop star Taylor Swift.

''In a record-breaking year that also minted newcomers like Bruce Springsteen, Shah Rukh Khan and Magic Johnson,'' reads the list.

In the world of entertainment, however, the richest person is George Lucas, who has a net worth of US$7.6 billion. The Hurun Global Rich List 2026 was released on March 5.

Khan, who is one of the most bankable stars in Indian cinema and among the most loved actors, is also the owner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company he co-founded in 2002. Apart from acting, a large portion of his fortune comes from this production company. He is also the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL team.

