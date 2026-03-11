/Dhurandhar 2 advance booking sets new benchmark: 2,37,323 tickets sold, Rs 13,75 crore earned

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about movies of the year. Aditya Dhar has a lot to say about the life of Hamza Ali Mazari, whose real name is Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and the first part, which was three hours long, was not enough to cover it all. People have also been eager to know the backstory of his life.

The wait of more than three months is about to get over next week when Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres on March 19. Excitement is palpable, and the advance booking numbers reflect this enthusiasm.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: How much is the movie earning?

On March 7, the trailer of Dhurandhar 2 was released, announcing paid previews worldwide on March 18, a day before the general release. Soon after, advance bookings opened, and fans were quick to reserve their tickets.

According to Sacnilk, the movie has been earning a huge amount even before its release. In India, the film has sold over 2,37,323 tickets for its premiere shows.

With this, the domestic advance booking gross stands at Rs 13.75 crore. However, the figure rises to Rs 19.46 crore when blocked seats are included.

Apart from its domestic success, the film is also performing strongly in international markets. For its USA premieres, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already sold 38,545 tickets across 557 locations, amassing a gross of $618,911 (approximately Rs 5.15 crore).



If we combine the India and USA figures, the film has already surpassed 2.57 lakh tickets sold globally for its premiere shows alone.

The high-octane action thriller has set a new benchmark for Indian cinema. But with the outstanding numbers, it seems like the sequel is going to cross the first part, which broke several box office records.

Dhurandhar 2 paid preview booking is open