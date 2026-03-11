/Do Bollywood stars travel with big entourages? Taapsee Pannu shares experience with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan

In recent months, conversations about the rising cost of actors' entourages in Bollywood have intensified, and several filmmakers have often raised concerns about how large teams of stars are increasing project budgets.

Taapsee Pannu on the actors' huge entourage

Now, Taapsee Pannu has addressed the issue and shared her perspective. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Pannu spoke about the expenses associated with actors’ teams. "I was seeing interviews and a couple of producers were complaining about how stars have so much cost attached to them, and they have such a huge entourage cost," she said. "This was such a heated discussion. They said that stars have 4-5 people following them everywhere."

However, for her, the experience has been different, as not every actor brings a lot of people with them. Pannu revealed that she has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan, and in her experience, not all actors maintain large entourages. "Firstly, it is not the case with every star. I have worked with the industry’s two biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan, also for that matter, but when I was working with Shah Rukh sir, there weren’t as many people around him," she shared. "It’s a myth that all actors have a huge entourage."

Pannu questions producers' complaints

Taapsee also asked producers who criticise actors’ entourage costs but continue to work with them. "Yes, some actors do have huge entourages, but my question is that the people who are giving these interviews and producers who have a problem with that, they are the ones who are actually giving work to those stars and actors who have this kind of entourage," she said." "These actors are called delusional for demanding so much in this economy, but then these producers are only giving them this."

According to the actor, "Either you change it or don’t complain about it. From the outside, what do I believe, what they are saying in interviews or what they are doing in real life?"

What's the controversy