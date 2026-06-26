/Fan tells Shah Rukh Khan ‘I love you more than my husband’ - his hilarious reply wins the internet

Shah Rukh Khan is the man of the masses. Beyond ruling the big screen, the actor rules the hearts of millions of women across the world. One such fan recently confessed her true feelings to the star, and his reaction will surely make you laugh.

On Thursday, Khan returned to Mangalore to celebrate 34 years of his arrival in Bollywood. His debut film, Raj Kanwar’s romantic drama Deewana, was released in 1992.

I love you more than my husband: A fan tells Shah Rukh Khan

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Shah Rukh Khan has witnessed several memorable moments with fans in his career. The latest came when a fan told him she loves him more than her husband, who was standing right next to her. This not only grabbed the attention of the entire crowd but also Khan himself.

Reacting to her amusing remark, Khan, blushing as always with his dimples showing, replied playfully, saying all this should be said in private.

‘’Yeh sab akele mein batana chahiye na” (You could have told this to me in private), leaving the while arena and the host in splits.

''I know it is a matter of speech and I understand your feelings, and I am sure your husband does too. I love you all. I love your husband. I love your family. Thank you so much,” further he said.

This sweet fan interaction video with Khan has gone viral across social media.

Shah Rukh Khan's childhood connection with Mangalore

Mangalore, a famous city in Karnataka, is close to the actor’s heart as it is the place where he spent the first five years of his life, from 1965 to 1970, with his grandfather Ifthikar Ahmed, who was the chief engineer of the Mangalore Port.

To celebrate 34 years of his career in Bollywood, the actor visited Mangalore, where he received a warm yet rousing welcome from fans who gathered at the airport. He visited the city to attend an event hosted by a real estate group. Speaking to the audience, he talked about his memories of the city, entertained them with his energetic vibe, and performed to his memorable songs. Above all, he did his iconic open-arms pose that had many going “aww.”

Videos from the event have since gone viral on social media.

He greeted the audience with ''namaskara'' and that,''Thank you, Mangalore! First of all, when I was coming here, I didn’t know what to expect. But the warmth, love, goodness, and excitement, right from the airport to the drive down here, amidst all you people, felt great,”

Khan also showed a childhood photo of himself that was taken in the city when he used to live there.



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