New biopic in the works! Rajkummar Rao to portray former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly

Advertisment

Actor Rajkummar Rao is set to play the role of former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly in an upcoming biopic. The news has been confirmed by Ganguly himself, although no official announcement has been made yet.

Also read: India's Got Latent row: Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchalani, Rakhi Sawant summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell

During a media interaction on Thursday (Feb 21), Ganguly mentioned that there are some scheduling issues concerning the project.

Advertisment

Biopic on Sourav Ganguly

For some time now, several reports have been circulating about Ganguly’s biopic and the potential actor who might portray the cricket legend. However, putting all rumors to rest, Ganguly has confirmed that Rajkummar Rao is the best choice for the role.

Talking about his biopic, Ganguly said, "From what I've heard, Rajkummar Rao will play the role, but there are issues of dates, so it will take more than a year to hit the screens."

Advertisment

Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma reportedly finalise divorce, share cryptic posts

The film will be based on the life of the renowned cricketer, also known as the Prince of Kolkata. It will be an addition to the numerous Bollywood movies based on cricketers’ lives, such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Azhar.

The project is in initial stage with no new information available such as producers, studio, plot, release date, and more.

Saurave Ganguly life and career

The biopic will showcase the journey of Sourav Ganguly, the former captain of the Indian national cricket team and ex-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Ganguly is regarded as one of India's most successful cricket captains.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Goa

Rajkummar Rao’s work front

Rajkummar Rao has several projects lined up. He will next be seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf, a quirky time-loop drama co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi. Directed by Karan Sharma, the film is set to release on April 10, 2025.

Set in Varanasi, Bhool Chuk Maaf follows the story of Ranjan, a simple middle-class man who is all set to marry his love, Titli. However, things don’t go as planned when he gets trapped in a time loop.

Apart from this, Rajkummar Rao will also star in the action thriller Maalik, which is scheduled to release on June 20, 2025.