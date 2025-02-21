

If reports are to be believed, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are officially separated. The news of their divorce comes months after reports of their separation started circulating. However, as of now, no official statement has been shared.



As per recent updates, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree finalised their divorce on Thursday (Feb 20) at the Bandra Family Court.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree get divorced





On Feb 20, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree completed the legal proceedings of their divorce, ending their five-year-long marriage. According to an ABP Live report, Chahal and Dhanashree were present at the Bandra Family Court on Thursday and were asked to attend a 45-minute counselling session after which both confirmed that they were seeking a divorce with mutual consent, citing "compatibility issues".



Following their statements, the judge granted them divorce.



Yuzvendra and Dhanashree's cyptic post

Although, Chahal and Dhanashree have not made anything official yet, both of them have hinted at the separation with cryptic messages on their social media accounts.

Taking to her Instagram story, Chahal shared a post reading, "God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you, God, for always being there, even when I don’t know it. Amen."







While Verma's story read, “From Stressed To Blessed – Isn’t it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you’re stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying, or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good.”



Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's love story and marriage



Yuzvendra and Dhanashree first met in Gurugram in December 2020 after the cricketer signed up for Dhanashree's YouTube dance classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.



After dating for a few months, Chahal and Mumbai-based dentist Dhanashree got married in Gurugram in December 2020.